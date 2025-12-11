Visa's Options: A Look at What the Big Money is Thinking

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Visa (NYSE:V).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the positions showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with V, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 21 options trades for Visa.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 66% bullish and 14%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, there was 1 put, for a total amount of $62,550, and 20, calls, for a total amount of $2,360,132.

Predicted Price Range

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $180.0 to $545.0 for Visa over the last 3 months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Visa's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Visa's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $180.0 to $545.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Visa Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume V CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/21/28 $104.5 $100.5 $101.25 $260.00 $1.0M 111 100 V CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/21/28 $53.65 $53.65 $53.65 $340.00 $402.3K 320 75 V CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/26/25 $7.15 $5.65 $5.65 $330.00 $197.7K 769 2 V CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/19/25 $36.15 $35.3 $36.15 $300.00 $104.8K 117 30 V CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $4.35 $4.3 $4.3 $345.00 $86.0K 2.9K 208

About Visa

Visa is the largest payment processor in the world. In fiscal 2024, it processed almost $16 trillion in total volume. Visa operates in over 200 countries and processes transactions in over 160 currencies. Its systems are capable of processing over 65,000 transactions per second.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Visa, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Visa's Current Market Status

With a trading volume of 2,308,189, the price of V is up by 1.78%, reaching $331.52.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 49 days from now.

What The Experts Say On Visa

1 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $389.0.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

An analyst from HSBC has elevated its stance to Buy, setting a new price target at $389.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics.