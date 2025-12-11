Caterpillar's Options Frenzy: What You Need to Know

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on Caterpillar. Our analysis of options history for Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) revealed 18 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 44% of traders were bullish, while 50% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 6 were puts, with a value of $357,172, and 12 were calls, valued at $1,695,976.

What's The Price Target?

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $400.0 and $890.0 for Caterpillar, spanning the last three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Caterpillar's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Caterpillar's significant trades, within a strike price range of $400.0 to $890.0, over the past month.

Caterpillar 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CAT CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/19/25 $13.0 $11.2 $13.0 $612.50 $650.0K 48 0 CAT CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/19/25 $19.25 $18.15 $19.25 $600.00 $288.7K 2.5K 153 CAT CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/19/25 $23.0 $21.4 $23.0 $595.00 $253.0K 283 148 CAT PUT SWEEP BEARISH 03/20/26 $12.45 $10.45 $12.45 $520.00 $107.0K 758 117 CAT PUT TRADE BULLISH 12/18/26 $54.0 $48.4 $50.2 $550.00 $100.4K 35 20

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar is the world's leading manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. Its reporting segments are construction, resource, energy, and transportation. Market share approaches 20% across many products. Caterpillar operates a captive finance subsidiary to facilitate sales. The firm has a global reach that is approximately evenly balanced between the US and the rest of the world. Construction skews more domestic, while the other divisions are more geographically diversified. An independent network of over 150 dealers operates approximately 2,800 facilities, giving Caterpillar reach into about 190 countries for sales and support services.

In light of the recent options history for Caterpillar, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Current Position of Caterpillar

Trading volume stands at 231,084, with CAT's price down by -0.46%, positioned at $612.49.

RSI indicators show the stock to be may be overbought.

Earnings announcement expected in 49 days.

Professional Analyst Ratings for Caterpillar

2 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $535.0.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access. * An analyst from Wells Fargo downgraded its action to Overweight with a price target of $675. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Morgan Stanley keeps a Underweight rating on Caterpillar with a target price of $395.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Caterpillar, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.