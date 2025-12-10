Spotlight on McDonald's: Analyzing the Surge in Options Activity

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on McDonald's.

Looking at options history for McDonald's (NYSE:MCD) we detected 11 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 54% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 45% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 4 are puts, for a total amount of $1,165,400 and 7, calls, for a total amount of $237,757.

Predicted Price Range

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $200.0 to $312.5 for McDonald's over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for McDonald's options trades today is 724.3 with a total volume of 1,370.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for McDonald's's big money trades within a strike price range of $200.0 to $312.5 over the last 30 days.

McDonald's Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MCD PUT TRADE BEARISH 06/18/26 $14.4 $13.5 $14.05 $305.00 $772.7K 56 564 MCD PUT TRADE BULLISH 02/20/26 $7.65 $7.4 $7.4 $305.00 $333.0K 225 483 MCD CALL TRADE BULLISH 03/20/26 $12.2 $11.2 $12.2 $310.00 $53.6K 462 46 MCD CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/18/26 $111.6 $108.35 $110.33 $200.00 $44.1K 24 0 MCD CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/23/26 $18.65 $16.75 $17.95 $295.00 $35.9K 1 20

About McDonald's

McDonald's is the world's largest restaurant brand, with nearly $131 billion in systemwide sales across more than 44,000 restaurants and over 100 markets. The quick-service chain built its early reputation on speed, consistency, and affordable hamburgers, and today its global menu spans burgers, chicken, breakfast, and beverages that have helped popularize American fast-food cuisine worldwide. The firm derives the bulk of its revenue from franchise royalties and rent (about 61%), with the remainder stemming from company-operated restaurants across three segments: the United States (41% of systemwide sales), international operated markets (34%), and international developmental/licensed markets (25%).

In light of the recent options history for McDonald's, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Current Position of McDonald's

With a volume of 1,572,112, the price of MCD is down -0.46% at $309.36.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 61 days.

What The Experts Say On McDonald's

In the last month, 1 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $310.0.

An analyst from Guggenheim has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on McDonald's, which currently sits at a price target of $310.

