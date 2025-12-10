Check Out What Whales Are Doing With Micron Technology

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Micron Technology. Our analysis of options history for Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) revealed 297 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 58% of traders were bullish, while 25% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 67 were puts, with a value of $5,356,172, and 230 were calls, valued at $17,103,074.

Predicted Price Range

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $17.5 to $520.0 for Micron Technology over the recent three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Micron Technology options trades today is 1955.24 with a total volume of 188,023.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Micron Technology's big money trades within a strike price range of $17.5 to $520.0 over the last 30 days.

Micron Technology Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MU CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/19/25 $9.15 $8.9 $8.9 $275.00 $356.0K 358 1.7K MU PUT TRADE BEARISH 06/17/27 $40.15 $38.55 $40.15 $200.00 $200.7K 276 150 MU CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 12/19/25 $15.7 $15.35 $15.48 $260.00 $186.0K 8.9K 4.7K MU CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/18/26 $95.1 $95.1 $95.1 $210.00 $171.1K 691 18 MU CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/19/25 $13.0 $12.8 $12.8 $265.00 $166.4K 1.7K 671

About Micron Technology

Micron is one of the largest semiconductor companies in the world, specializing in memory and storage chips. Its primary revenue stream comes from dynamic random access memory, or DRAM, and it also has minority exposure to not-and or NAND, flash chips. Micron serves a global customer base, selling chips into data centers, mobile phones, consumer electronics, and industrial and automotive applications. The firm is vertically integrated.

Current Position of Micron Technology

With a trading volume of 12,914,675, the price of MU is up by 3.37%, reaching $260.93.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 7 days from now.

What The Experts Say On Micron Technology

A total of 5 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $277.6.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

* An analyst from Mizuho has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Micron Technology, which currently sits at a price target of $270. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Goldman Sachs continues to hold a Neutral rating for Micron Technology, targeting a price of $205. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Susquehanna keeps a Positive rating on Micron Technology with a target price of $300. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from UBS continues to hold a Buy rating for Micron Technology, targeting a price of $275. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Morgan Stanley continues to hold a Overweight rating for Micron Technology, targeting a price of $338.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics.