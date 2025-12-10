Celestica Unusual Options Activity

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Celestica. Our analysis of options history for Celestica (NYSE:CLS) revealed 10 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 30% of traders were bullish, while 30% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 2 were puts, with a value of $239,325, and 8 were calls, valued at $1,180,216.

Projected Price Targets

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $95.0 to $500.0 for Celestica over the recent three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Celestica's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Celestica's significant trades, within a strike price range of $95.0 to $500.0, over the past month.

Celestica Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CLS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/15/27 $71.2 $67.5 $69.7 $500.00 $696.6K 34 100 CLS PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 12/19/25 $4.5 $2.6 $3.5 $300.00 $208.9K 932 600 CLS CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/15/27 $252.7 $250.5 $252.7 $97.50 $126.3K 22 5 CLS CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/15/27 $253.5 $248.8 $251.0 $95.00 $125.5K 82 5 CLS CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/21/28 $151.5 $149.0 $149.0 $350.00 $89.4K 71 6

About Celestica

Celestica Inc offers supply chain solutions. The company has two operating and reportable segments: Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS) and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions (CCS). The ATS segment consists of the ATS end market and is comprised of the Aerospace and Defense, Industrial, health tech, and Capital Equipment businesses. Its Capital Equipment business is comprised of the semiconductor, display, and robotics equipment businesses, and the CCS segment consists of Communications and Enterprise end markets, The Enterprise end market is comprised of its servers and storage businesses. The company generates a majority of its revenue from the Connectivity & Cloud Solutions segment.

In light of the recent options history for Celestica, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Celestica's Current Market Status

Trading volume stands at 816,976, with CLS's price down by -0.58%, positioned at $340.06.

RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought.

Earnings announcement expected in 49 days.

Professional Analyst Ratings for Celestica

Over the past month, 1 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $359.0.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

* Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Barclays continues to hold a Overweight rating for Celestica, targeting a price of $359.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Celestica, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.