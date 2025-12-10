Behind the Scenes of Roblox's Latest Options Trends

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards Roblox (NYSE:RBLX), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in RBLX usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 12 extraordinary options activities for Roblox. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 50% leaning bullish and 41% bearish. Among these notable options, 4 are puts, totaling $1,038,790, and 8 are calls, amounting to $356,349.

Projected Price Targets

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $95.0 and $110.0 for Roblox, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Roblox stands at 1176.78, with a total volume reaching 3,178.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Roblox, situated within the strike price corridor from $95.0 to $110.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Roblox Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume RBLX PUT SWEEP BULLISH 02/20/26 $9.5 $9.2 $9.2 $95.00 $922.0K 894 1.0K RBLX CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/26/25 $3.6 $3.4 $3.4 $98.00 $89.7K 96 264 RBLX CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $5.35 $5.25 $5.25 $100.00 $54.6K 4.2K 390 RBLX PUT TRADE BULLISH 02/20/26 $11.85 $11.7 $11.7 $100.00 $53.8K 2.1K 49 RBLX CALL SWEEP BULLISH 02/20/26 $8.0 $7.9 $8.0 $105.00 $49.6K 574 121

About Roblox

Roblox operates a free-to-play online video game platform with about 150 million daily active users. This platform has spawned a virtual universe and a Roblox economy based on the Robux currency. The platform houses millions of games from a wide range of creators—spanning from young gamers themselves to professional development studios. Roblox offers creators the tools, publishing abilities, and platform for their games, enabling anyone to create a game. Creators earn money when gamers make optional in-game purchases within their games and by offering space for real-world advertising, and Roblox earns revenue primarily by taking a cut of these earnings.

In light of the recent options history for Roblox, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Where Is Roblox Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 3,385,064, the price of RBLX is down -2.01% at $97.01.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 57 days.

What The Experts Say On Roblox

A total of 3 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $109.0.

