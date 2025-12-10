A Closer Look at PayPal Holdings's Options Market Dynamics

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on PayPal Holdings.

Looking at options history for PayPal Holdings (NASDAQ:PYPL) we detected 41 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 48% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 36% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 11 are puts, for a total amount of $607,899 and 30, calls, for a total amount of $3,435,007.

Expected Price Movements

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $30.0 and $115.0 for PayPal Holdings, spanning the last three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in PayPal Holdings's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to PayPal Holdings's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $30.0 to $115.0 over the preceding 30 days.

PayPal Holdings Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume PYPL CALL TRADE BULLISH 02/20/26 $2.77 $2.67 $2.74 $65.00 $1.0M 2.6K 3.9K PYPL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/17/27 $3.95 $3.75 $3.8 $115.00 $380.1K 5.7K 1.2K PYPL CALL TRADE BULLISH 02/20/26 $2.67 $2.63 $2.66 $65.00 $266.0K 2.6K 5.0K PYPL CALL TRADE BULLISH 05/15/26 $7.0 $6.9 $7.0 $60.00 $196.7K 783 520 PYPL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/17/27 $3.85 $3.8 $3.8 $115.00 $148.7K 5.7K 1.5K

About PayPal Holdings

PayPal was spun off from eBay in 2015 and provides electronic payment solutions to merchants and consumers, with a focus on online transactions. The company had 434 million active accounts at the end of 2024. The company also owns Venmo, a person-to-person payment platform.

In light of the recent options history for PayPal Holdings, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Where Is PayPal Holdings Standing Right Now?

With a trading volume of 6,253,817, the price of PYPL is down by -0.44%, reaching $60.51.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching oversold.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 55 days from now.

What The Experts Say On PayPal Holdings

A total of 3 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $67.33.

* Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Evercore ISI Group continues to hold a In-Line rating for PayPal Holdings, targeting a price of $65. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Wells Fargo keeps a Equal-Weight rating on PayPal Holdings with a target price of $67. * In a cautious move, an analyst from JP Morgan downgraded its rating to Neutral, setting a price target of $70.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

