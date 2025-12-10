Salesforce Unusual Options Activity For December 10

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on Salesforce. Our analysis of options history for Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) revealed 27 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 33% of traders were bullish, while 55% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 12 were puts, with a value of $929,206, and 15 were calls, valued at $802,291.

Projected Price Targets

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $200.0 to $300.0 for Salesforce over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Salesforce options trades today is 1325.53 with a total volume of 2,682.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Salesforce's big money trades within a strike price range of $200.0 to $300.0 over the last 30 days.

Salesforce Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CRM PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $20.95 $19.55 $20.85 $280.00 $198.0K 2.2K 97 CRM CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $10.8 $10.45 $10.45 $260.00 $104.5K 6.0K 118 CRM PUT TRADE BEARISH 03/20/26 $6.25 $6.15 $6.25 $230.00 $96.8K 2.6K 159 CRM PUT TRADE BEARISH 02/20/26 $17.2 $16.95 $17.2 $270.00 $94.6K 183 221 CRM PUT TRADE BEARISH 02/20/26 $17.2 $16.95 $17.1 $270.00 $94.0K 183 166

About Salesforce

Salesforce provides enterprise cloud computing solutions. The company offers customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together. Its Customer 360 platform helps the group deliver a single source of truth, connecting customer data across systems, apps, and devices to help companies sell, service, market, and conduct commerce. It also offers Service Cloud for customer support, Marketing Cloud for digital marketing campaigns, Commerce Cloud as an e-commerce engine, the Salesforce Platform, which allows enterprises to build applications, and other solutions, such as MuleSoft for data integration.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Salesforce, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Current Position of Salesforce

With a trading volume of 3,392,722, the price of CRM is up by 0.28%, reaching $261.75.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 77 days from now.

Expert Opinions on Salesforce

A total of 5 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $321.0.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * In a cautious move, an analyst from Wedbush downgraded its rating to Outperform, setting a price target of $375. * An analyst from DA Davidson persists with their Neutral rating on Salesforce, maintaining a target price of $235. * Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Needham lowers its rating to Buy with a new price target of $400. * An analyst from Macquarie has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Salesforce, which currently sits at a price target of $265. * An analyst from Barclays persists with their Overweight rating on Salesforce, maintaining a target price of $330.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Salesforce options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.