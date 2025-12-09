Alibaba Gr Hldgs Unusual Options Activity

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bearish approach towards Alibaba Gr Hldgs (NYSE:BABA), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in BABA usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 23 extraordinary options activities for Alibaba Gr Hldgs. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 39% leaning bullish and 52% bearish. Among these notable options, 5 are puts, totaling $169,596, and 18 are calls, amounting to $833,001.

What's The Price Target?

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $100.0 and $200.0 for Alibaba Gr Hldgs, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Alibaba Gr Hldgs stands at 5796.0, with a total volume reaching 4,465.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Alibaba Gr Hldgs, situated within the strike price corridor from $100.0 to $200.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Alibaba Gr Hldgs Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume BABA CALL TRADE BEARISH 09/18/26 $22.2 $21.5 $21.5 $160.00 $101.0K 659 47 BABA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $18.0 $17.7 $17.96 $140.00 $89.8K 11.9K 250 BABA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/02/26 $1.52 $1.44 $1.44 $170.00 $72.0K 854 523 BABA CALL TRADE BULLISH 03/20/26 $2.82 $2.78 $2.82 $200.00 $56.4K 32.6K 515 BABA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $18.0 $17.7 $17.95 $140.00 $53.8K 11.9K 280

About Alibaba Gr Hldgs

Alibaba is the world's largest online and mobile commerce company as measured by gross merchandise volume. It operates China's online marketplaces, including Taobao (consumer-to-consumer) and Tmall (business-to-consumer). The China retail e-commerce platform is the most valuable cash flow-generating business at Alibaba. Additional revenue sources include China wholesale e-commerce, international retail and wholesale e-commerce, local consumer services, travel services, cloud computing, digital media and entertainment, Cainiao logistics services, and other businesses.

Where Is Alibaba Gr Hldgs Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 2,622,621, the price of BABA is down -1.73% at $155.39.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 72 days.

Expert Opinions on Alibaba Gr Hldgs

5 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $207.0.

* Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Barclays continues to hold a Overweight rating for Alibaba Gr Hldgs, targeting a price of $195. * In a cautious move, an analyst from Benchmark downgraded its rating to Buy, setting a price target of $195. * An analyst from Bernstein has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Alibaba Gr Hldgs, which currently sits at a price target of $190. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from JP Morgan continues to hold a Overweight rating for Alibaba Gr Hldgs, targeting a price of $230. * An analyst from Citigroup persists with their Buy rating on Alibaba Gr Hldgs, maintaining a target price of $225.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Alibaba Gr Hldgs options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.