Behind the Scenes of Robinhood Markets's Latest Options Trends

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on Robinhood Markets.

Looking at options history for Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) we detected 21 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 23% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 52% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 2 are puts, for a total amount of $85,430 and 19, calls, for a total amount of $3,840,664.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $3.0 to $200.0 for Robinhood Markets over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Robinhood Markets's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Robinhood Markets's whale trades within a strike price range from $3.0 to $200.0 in the last 30 days.

Robinhood Markets Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume HOOD CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 12/12/25 $17.25 $16.45 $16.82 $122.00 $843.1K 397 2.7K HOOD CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 12/12/25 $17.25 $16.35 $16.77 $122.00 $838.5K 397 2.2K HOOD CALL TRADE BEARISH 02/20/26 $41.55 $40.65 $40.9 $100.00 $818.0K 1.4K 200 HOOD CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 12/12/25 $12.55 $11.65 $12.1 $127.00 $605.0K 430 2.3K HOOD CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $15.35 $14.8 $15.0 $130.00 $112.5K 6.9K 149

About Robinhood Markets

Robinhood Markets Inc is creating a modern financial services platform. It designs its own products and services and delivers them through a single, app-based cloud platform supported by proprietary technology. Its vertically integrated platform has enabled the introduction of new products and services such as cryptocurrency trading, dividend reinvestment, fraud detection, derivatives, fractional shares, recurring investments, and others.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Robinhood Markets, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Robinhood Markets's Current Market Status

Trading volume stands at 6,332,334, with HOOD's price up by 0.75%, positioned at $137.45.

RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought.

Earnings announcement expected in 64 days.

Professional Analyst Ratings for Robinhood Markets

2 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $145.0.

* An analyst from Needham downgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $145. * An analyst from Needham has revised its rating downward to Buy, adjusting the price target to $145.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

