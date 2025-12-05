Decoding Norwegian Cruise Line's Options Activity: What's the Big Picture?

Benzinga's options scanner just detected over 9 options trades for Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) summing a total amount of $419,065.

At the same time, our algo caught 4 for a total amount of 173,472.

Projected Price Targets

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $15.0 to $22.0 for Norwegian Cruise Line during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Norwegian Cruise Line options trades today is 1355.38 with a total volume of 2,093.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Norwegian Cruise Line's big money trades within a strike price range of $15.0 to $22.0 over the last 30 days.

Norwegian Cruise Line Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NCLH CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 12/19/25 $4.4 $3.2 $3.9 $15.00 $136.5K 728 350 NCLH CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/18/26 $3.5 $3.3 $3.6 $20.00 $108.0K 1.5K 300 NCLH PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/18/26 $3.5 $3.45 $3.5 $21.00 $61.2K 7 427 NCLH CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/21/28 $6.0 $5.85 $6.0 $18.00 $58.2K 1.3K 3 NCLH PUT SWEEP BULLISH 09/18/26 $4.65 $4.65 $4.65 $22.00 $51.1K 462 165

About Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line is the world's third-largest publicly traded cruise company by berths (around 71,000). It operates 34 ships across three brands—Norwegian, Oceania, and Regent Seven Seas—offering both freestyle and luxury cruising. The company redeployed its entire fleet as of May 2022. With 13 passenger vessels on order among its brands through 2036, representing 38,400 incremental berths, Norwegian is increasing capacity faster than its peers, expanding its brand globally. Norwegian sails to around 700 global destinations.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Norwegian Cruise Line, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Where Is Norwegian Cruise Line Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 8,119,464, the price of NCLH is up 0.27% at $18.85.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 83 days.

What The Experts Say On Norwegian Cruise Line

A total of 5 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $25.8.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

* Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Goldman Sachs continues to hold a Buy rating for Norwegian Cruise Line, targeting a price of $23. * An analyst from Wells Fargo persists with their Overweight rating on Norwegian Cruise Line, maintaining a target price of $29. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Truist Securities keeps a Buy rating on Norwegian Cruise Line with a target price of $26. * In a cautious move, an analyst from Wells Fargo downgraded its rating to Overweight, setting a price target of $30. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Susquehanna keeps a Neutral rating on Norwegian Cruise Line with a target price of $21.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics.