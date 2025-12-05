EQT's Options: A Look at What the Big Money is Thinking

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on EQT.

Looking at options history for EQT (NYSE:EQT) we detected 13 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 46% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 53% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 2 are puts, for a total amount of $80,596 and 11, calls, for a total amount of $866,449.

Predicted Price Range

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $57.5 to $75.0 for EQT during the past quarter.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for EQT's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across EQT's significant trades, within a strike price range of $57.5 to $75.0, over the past month.

EQT Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume EQT CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/19/25 $2.69 $2.25 $2.25 $60.00 $235.1K 8.5K 166 EQT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $0.83 $0.47 $0.74 $70.00 $136.0K 4.1K 2.0K EQT CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/18/26 $2.63 $2.59 $2.63 $75.00 $118.8K 2.3K 461 EQT CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $1.56 $1.15 $1.45 $65.00 $72.5K 8.6K 501 EQT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $5.8 $5.65 $5.75 $57.50 $57.5K 6.4K 117

About EQT

EQT is an independent natural gas production company. It focuses its operations in the cores of the Marcellus and Utica shales, located in the Appalachian Basin in the Eastern United States. Its main customers include marketers, utilities, and industrial operators in the Appalachian Basin. The company has three reportable segments in production, gathering, and its transmission segment, which is now an operated joint venture with Blackstone. All the firm's operating revenue is generated in the US, with most revenue flowing from the Marcellus Shale field and through the sale of natural gas.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding EQT, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Where Is EQT Standing Right Now?

Currently trading with a volume of 4,416,443, the EQT's price is up by 1.69%, now at $61.08.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought.

Anticipated earnings release is in 74 days.

What Analysts Are Saying About EQT

2 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $58.5.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

* Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Piper Sandler keeps a Neutral rating on EQT with a target price of $50. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Scotiabank continues to hold a Sector Perform rating for EQT, targeting a price of $67.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements.