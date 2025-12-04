Caterpillar's Options Frenzy: What You Need to Know

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in CAT usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 68 extraordinary options activities for Caterpillar. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 51% leaning bullish and 27% bearish. Among these notable options, 14 are puts, totaling $904,247, and 54 are calls, amounting to $6,297,839.

What's The Price Target?

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $300.0 to $790.0 for Caterpillar during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Caterpillar stands at 597.26, with a total volume reaching 15,021.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Caterpillar, situated within the strike price corridor from $300.0 to $790.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Caterpillar 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CAT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/15/27 $105.45 $105.1 $105.33 $580.00 $620.9K 886 423 CAT CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/15/27 $105.65 $105.35 $105.57 $580.00 $570.0K 886 553 CAT CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/15/27 $105.75 $105.45 $105.58 $580.00 $485.6K 886 197 CAT CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/15/27 $105.6 $105.05 $105.3 $580.00 $484.4K 886 499 CAT PUT TRADE BULLISH 03/20/26 $40.6 $40.3 $40.3 $600.00 $398.9K 19 108

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar is the world's leading manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. Its reporting segments are construction, resource, energy, and transportation. Market share approaches 20% across many products. Caterpillar operates a captive finance subsidiary to facilitate sales. The firm has a global reach that is approximately evenly balanced between the US and the rest of the world. Construction skews more domestic, while the other divisions are more geographically diversified. An independent network of over 150 dealers operates approximately 2,800 facilities, giving Caterpillar reach into about 190 countries for sales and support services.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Caterpillar, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Where Is Caterpillar Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 900,972, the price of CAT is down -0.04% at $591.26.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 56 days.

Expert Opinions on Caterpillar

In the last month, 2 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $667.5.

* Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Wells Fargo lowers its rating to Overweight with a new price target of $675. * Showing optimism, an analyst from HSBC upgrades its rating to Buy with a revised price target of $660.

