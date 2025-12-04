Vistra Unusual Options Activity For December 04

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards Vistra (NYSE:VST), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in VST usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 14 extraordinary options activities for Vistra. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 64% leaning bullish and 35% bearish. Among these notable options, 2 are puts, totaling $692,920, and 12 are calls, amounting to $648,093.

Predicted Price Range

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $120.0 to $200.0 for Vistra during the past quarter.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Vistra options trades today is 1114.71 with a total volume of 1,924.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Vistra's big money trades within a strike price range of $120.0 to $200.0 over the last 30 days.

Vistra Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume VST PUT TRADE BULLISH 04/17/26 $20.0 $19.5 $19.5 $175.00 $585.0K 171 300 VST CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/19/25 $15.45 $13.3 $15.1 $160.00 $191.7K 417 127 VST CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/19/25 $5.9 $5.65 $5.66 $180.00 $113.6K 1.5K 209 VST PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $2.1 $1.35 $1.42 $140.00 $107.9K 1.4K 760 VST CALL SWEEP BULLISH 05/15/26 $25.5 $25.25 $25.5 $175.00 $53.5K 115 0

About Vistra

Vistra Corp. is one of the largest power producers and retail energy providers in the US. Following the 2024 Energy Harbor acquisition, Vistra owns 41 gigawatts of nuclear, coal, natural gas, solar, and energy storage assets. The Lotus Partners asset purchase would add 2.6 GW of natural gas generation. Its retail electricity business serves 5 million customers in 20 states, including almost a third of all Texas electricity consumers. Vistra emerged from the Energy Future Holdings bankruptcy as a stand-alone entity in 2016. It acquired Dynegy in 2018.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Vistra, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Where Is Vistra Standing Right Now?

Trading volume stands at 1,381,856, with VST's price up by 0.49%, positioned at $172.49.

RSI indicators show the stock to be is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Earnings announcement expected in 84 days.

Professional Analyst Ratings for Vistra

Over the past month, 3 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $235.0.

* An analyst from Evercore ISI Group persists with their Outperform rating on Vistra, maintaining a target price of $243. * An analyst from BMO Capital has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Vistra, which currently sits at a price target of $245. * An analyst from Keybanc downgraded its action to Overweight with a price target of $217.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics.