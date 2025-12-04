Market Whales and Their Recent Bets on REGN Options

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals. Our analysis of options history for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) revealed 12 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 33% of traders were bullish, while 50% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 7 were puts, with a value of $790,722, and 5 were calls, valued at $142,680.

Expected Price Movements

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $500.0 and $750.0 for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, spanning the last three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals's whale activity within a strike price range from $500.0 to $750.0 in the last 30 days.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume REGN PUT TRADE BULLISH 06/18/26 $55.4 $49.9 $50.0 $700.00 $375.0K 3 100 REGN PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 01/15/27 $96.0 $86.1 $91.41 $720.00 $91.4K 31 10 REGN PUT TRADE BEARISH 06/18/26 $55.0 $51.0 $55.0 $700.00 $82.5K 3 15 REGN PUT SWEEP BEARISH 12/26/25 $32.3 $29.5 $29.6 $750.00 $73.8K 34 25 REGN PUT TRADE BULLISH 09/18/26 $74.5 $71.0 $71.0 $710.00 $71.0K 1 10

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals discovers, develops, and commercializes products that fight eye disease, cardiovascular disease, cancer, and inflammation. The company has several marketed products, including low-dose Eylea and Eylea HD, approved for wet age-related macular degeneration and other eye diseases; Dupixent in immunology; Praluent for LDL cholesterol lowering; Libtayo in oncology; and Kevzara in rheumatoid arthritis. Regeneron is also developing monoclonal and bispecific antibodies with Sanofi, other collaborators, and independently, and has early-stage partnerships that bring new technology to the pipeline, including RNAi (Alnylam) and Crispr-based gene editing (Intellia).

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals's Current Market Status

With a volume of 380,377, the price of REGN is up 1.15% at $731.99.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 61 days.

What The Experts Say On Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

5 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $787.4.

* An analyst from BMO Capital has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, which currently sits at a price target of $850. * An analyst from Scotiabank persists with their Sector Perform rating on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, maintaining a target price of $770. * An analyst from Morgan Stanley downgraded its action to Equal-Weight with a price target of $767. * An analyst from UBS has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, which currently sits at a price target of $660. * In a cautious move, an analyst from HSBC downgraded its rating to Buy, setting a price target of $890.

