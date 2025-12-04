Behind the Scenes of ASML Holding's Latest Options Trends

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on ASML Holding. Our analysis of options history for ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) revealed 55 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 49% of traders were bullish, while 36% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 7 were puts, with a value of $476,440, and 48 were calls, valued at $4,142,225.

Predicted Price Range

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $600.0 and $1600.0 for ASML Holding, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for ASML Holding options trades today is 332.39 with a total volume of 2,590.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for ASML Holding's big money trades within a strike price range of $600.0 to $1600.0 over the last 30 days.

ASML Holding Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ASML CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/19/25 $83.0 $82.0 $82.0 $1050.00 $524.8K 672 109 ASML CALL SWEEP BEARISH 02/20/26 $98.2 $97.3 $97.55 $1100.00 $282.8K 274 91 ASML CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/12/25 $22.0 $21.6 $22.0 $1130.00 $281.6K 258 268 ASML CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 12/12/25 $19.8 $19.3 $19.8 $1130.00 $253.4K 258 128 ASML CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 02/20/26 $99.2 $98.0 $98.5 $1100.00 $157.7K 274 83

About ASML Holding

ASML is the market leader in lithography systems for manufacturing semiconductors. Lithography is the process in which a light source is used to expose circuit patterns from a photo mask onto a semiconductor wafer. Lithography allows chipmakers to increase the number of transistors on the same area of silicon, with lithography historically representing a high portion of the cost of making cutting-edge chips. ASML outsources the manufacturing of most of its parts, acting like an assembler. ASML's largest clients are TSMC, Samsung, and Intel.

In light of the recent options history for ASML Holding, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

ASML Holding's Current Market Status

Currently trading with a volume of 566,045, the ASML's price is down by -1.18%, now at $1127.47.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought.

Anticipated earnings release is in 55 days.

What Analysts Are Saying About ASML Holding

Over the past month, 2 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $1303.0.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

* An analyst from JP Morgan persists with their Overweight rating on ASML Holding, maintaining a target price of $1275. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from B of A Securities keeps a Buy rating on ASML Holding with a target price of $1331.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements.