Behind the Scenes of Albemarle's Latest Options Trends

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bearish approach towards Albemarle (NYSE:ALB), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in ALB usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 32 extraordinary options activities for Albemarle. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 3% leaning bullish and 9% bearish. Among these notable options, 29 are puts, totaling $2,394,289, and 3 are calls, amounting to $91,600.

What's The Price Target?

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $80.0 to $125.0 for Albemarle during the past quarter.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Albemarle's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Albemarle's whale activity within a strike price range from $80.0 to $125.0 in the last 30 days.

Albemarle Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ALB PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 12/18/26 $14.55 $13.45 $14.06 $95.00 $225.3K 0 1.9K ALB PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 12/18/26 $14.55 $13.45 $14.07 $95.00 $157.5K 0 826 ALB PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 09/18/26 $6.95 $5.7 $6.25 $80.00 $147.1K 5.9K 2.6K ALB PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 12/18/26 $14.55 $13.45 $14.07 $95.00 $144.9K 0 3.3K ALB PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 12/18/26 $14.55 $13.45 $14.06 $95.00 $144.8K 0 3.5K

About Albemarle

Albemarle is one of the world's largest lithium producers. In the lithium industry, the majority of demand comes from batteries, where lithium is used as the energy storage material, particularly in electric vehicles. Albemarle is a fully integrated lithium producer. Its upstream resources include salt brine deposits in Chile and the US and two hard rock mines in Australia, both of which are joint ventures. The company operates lithium refining plants in Chile, the US, Australia, and China. Albemarle is a global leader in the production of bromine, used in flame retardants.

Albemarle's Current Market Status

Currently trading with a volume of 294,265, the ALB's price is down by -3.82%, now at $121.66.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be overbought.

Anticipated earnings release is in 69 days.

What Analysts Are Saying About Albemarle

A total of 5 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $108.6.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

* Showing optimism, an analyst from Baird upgrades its rating to Neutral with a revised price target of $113. * An analyst from Scotiabank has decided to maintain their Sector Perform rating on Albemarle, which currently sits at a price target of $85. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Wells Fargo continues to hold a Equal-Weight rating for Albemarle, targeting a price of $100. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Deutsche Bank continues to hold a Hold rating for Albemarle, targeting a price of $125. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from RBC Capital keeps a Outperform rating on Albemarle with a target price of $120.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Albemarle, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.