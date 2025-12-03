Alphabet's Options Frenzy: What You Need to Know

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bearish approach towards Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in GOOGL usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 150 extraordinary options activities for Alphabet. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 41% leaning bullish and 47% bearish. Among these notable options, 25 are puts, totaling $2,121,796, and 125 are calls, amounting to $10,519,392.

What's The Price Target?

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $160.0 to $485.0 for Alphabet during the past quarter.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Alphabet options trades today is 5202.84 with a total volume of 306,915.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Alphabet's big money trades within a strike price range of $160.0 to $485.0 over the last 30 days.

Alphabet Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume GOOGL CALL TRADE BULLISH 03/20/26 $73.85 $73.5 $73.89 $255.00 $591.1K 2.2K 216 GOOGL PUT TRADE BEARISH 06/18/26 $45.2 $45.15 $45.2 $345.00 $397.7K 156 183 GOOGL CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/18/26 $30.0 $29.8 $29.8 $340.00 $238.4K 3.0K 400 GOOGL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/19/25 $11.75 $11.65 $11.65 $315.00 $198.0K 4.6K 906 GOOGL CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/02/26 $34.55 $34.2 $34.2 $290.00 $171.0K 242 410

About Alphabet

Alphabet is a holding company that wholly owns internet giant Google. The California-based company derives slightly less than 90% of its revenue from Google services, the vast majority of which is advertising sales. Alongside online ads, Google services houses sales stemming from Google's subscription services (YouTube TV and YouTube Music, among others), platforms (sales and in-app purchases on Play Store), and devices (Chromebooks, Pixel smartphones, and smart home products such as Chromecast). Google's cloud computing platform accounts for roughly 10% of Alphabet's revenue. The firm's investments in up-and-coming technologies such as self-driving cars (Waymo), health (Verily), and internet access (Google Fiber) make up the rest.

In light of the recent options history for Alphabet, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Current Position of Alphabet

With a volume of 22,216,702, the price of GOOGL is up 1.52% at $320.62.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 62 days.

What Analysts Are Saying About Alphabet

In the last month, 4 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $337.5.

* Maintaining their stance, an analyst from DA Davidson continues to hold a Neutral rating for Alphabet, targeting a price of $300. * An analyst from Guggenheim persists with their Buy rating on Alphabet, maintaining a target price of $375. * An analyst from Loop Capital upgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $320. * An analyst from BNP Paribas Exane has revised its rating downward to Outperform, adjusting the price target to $355.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements.