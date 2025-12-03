Check Out What Whales Are Doing With VRTX

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the positions showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with VRTX, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 27 options trades for Vertex Pharmaceuticals.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 29% bullish and 62%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, there was 1 put, for a total amount of $43,200, and 26, calls, for a total amount of $998,840.

What's The Price Target?

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $210.0 to $520.0 for Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Vertex Pharmaceuticals options trades today is 179.5 with a total volume of 1,304.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Vertex Pharmaceuticals's big money trades within a strike price range of $210.0 to $520.0 over the last 30 days.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume VRTX CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/20/26 $9.9 $7.8 $10.0 $520.00 $108.0K 8 108 VRTX CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $7.5 $6.7 $6.6 $480.00 $66.4K 681 101 VRTX CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/05/25 $24.4 $22.5 $22.5 $437.50 $47.2K 14 25 VRTX CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $24.1 $23.3 $24.0 $450.00 $45.6K 810 52 VRTX PUT TRADE BEARISH 03/20/26 $21.6 $21.1 $21.6 $450.00 $43.2K 86 30

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals is a global biotechnology company that discovers and develops small-molecule drugs for the treatment of serious diseases. Its key drugs are Kalydeco, Orkambi, Symdeko, and Trikafta/Kaftrio, and Alyftrek for cystic fibrosis, where Vertex therapies remain the standard of care globally. Vertex has diversified its portfolio through Casgevy, a gene-editing therapy for beta thalassemia and sickle-cell disease, and Journavx, a non-opioid pain medication approved for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute pain in adults. Additionally, Vertex is evaluating small-molecule inhibitors of APOL1-mediated kidney diseases. Vertex is also investigating cell therapies to deliver a potential functional cure for type 1 diabetes.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Vertex Pharmaceuticals, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Present Market Standing of Vertex Pharmaceuticals

With a volume of 1,752,912, the price of VRTX is up 1.48% at $439.58.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 68 days.

What The Experts Say On Vertex Pharmaceuticals

5 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $467.2.

* Showing optimism, an analyst from Morgan Stanley upgrades its rating to Overweight with a revised price target of $516. * An analyst from UBS has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Vertex Pharmaceuticals, which currently sits at a price target of $546. * An analyst from RBC Capital has decided to maintain their Sector Perform rating on Vertex Pharmaceuticals, which currently sits at a price target of $415. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Stifel keeps a Hold rating on Vertex Pharmaceuticals with a target price of $445. * An analyst from Barclays has decided to maintain their Equal-Weight rating on Vertex Pharmaceuticals, which currently sits at a price target of $414.

