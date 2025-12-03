Decoding Johnson & Johnson's Options Activity: What's the Big Picture?

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on Johnson & Johnson. Our analysis of options history for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) revealed 12 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 16% of traders were bullish, while 75% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 4 were puts, with a value of $219,995, and 8 were calls, valued at $824,755.

Projected Price Targets

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $150.0 to $230.0 for Johnson & Johnson over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Johnson & Johnson's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Johnson & Johnson's whale activity within a strike price range from $150.0 to $230.0 in the last 30 days.

Johnson & Johnson Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume JNJ CALL TRADE BEARISH 03/20/26 $20.05 $19.85 $19.85 $190.00 $297.7K 3.1K 1.1K JNJ CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/18/26 $10.75 $10.3 $10.3 $210.00 $154.5K 1.3K 1.1K JNJ CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/18/26 $9.25 $7.95 $7.9 $230.00 $124.8K 1.0K 0 JNJ PUT TRADE BEARISH 12/18/26 $6.9 $4.55 $6.9 $175.00 $109.0K 42 158 JNJ CALL TRADE BEARISH 03/20/26 $43.9 $41.6 $42.24 $165.00 $101.3K 783 25

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is the world's largest and most diverse healthcare firm. It has two divisions: innovative medicine and medtech. These now represent all of the company's sales following the divestment of the consumer business, Kenvue, in 2023. After restructurings in 2023-24, the drug division focuses on three main therapeutic areas: immunology, oncology, and neurology. Geographically, just over half of total revenue is generated in the United States.

Where Is Johnson & Johnson Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 2,917,091, the price of JNJ is up 0.28% at $206.0.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 49 days.

What Analysts Are Saying About Johnson & Johnson

1 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $197.0.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Barclays keeps a Equal-Weight rating on Johnson & Johnson with a target price of $197.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Johnson & Johnson options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.