Smart Money Is Betting Big In AMAT Options

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on Applied Mat. Our analysis of options history for Applied Mat (NASDAQ:AMAT) revealed 42 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 42% of traders were bullish, while 45% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 15 were puts, with a value of $1,594,840, and 27 were calls, valued at $2,160,628.

Expected Price Movements

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $170.0 and $350.0 for Applied Mat, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Applied Mat's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Applied Mat's whale trades within a strike price range from $170.0 to $350.0 in the last 30 days.

Applied Mat 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AMAT PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $12.9 $12.2 $12.5 $260.00 $750.0K 125 606 AMAT CALL TRADE BEARISH 09/18/26 $57.5 $56.3 $56.3 $240.00 $281.5K 234 0 AMAT CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $97.85 $95.65 $97.49 $170.00 $243.7K 1.8K 26 AMAT CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/21/28 $91.05 $90.7 $90.7 $220.00 $199.5K 236 69 AMAT CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/21/28 $89.45 $89.4 $89.4 $220.00 $196.6K 236 47

About Applied Mat

Applied Materials is the largest semiconductor wafer fabrication equipment manufacturer in the world. It has a broad portfolio spanning nearly every corner of the WFE ecosystem. Applied Materials holds leading market share in deposition, which entails the layering of new materials on semiconductor wafers. It is more exposed to general-purpose logic chips made at integrated device manufacturers and foundries. It counts the largest chipmakers in the world as customers, including TSMC, Intel, and Samsung.

Applied Mat's Current Market Status

Trading volume stands at 3,997,604, with AMAT's price up by 0.63%, positioned at $267.01.

RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought.

Earnings announcement expected in 71 days.

What The Experts Say On Applied Mat

5 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $236.0.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access. * An analyst from Craig-Hallum downgraded its action to Hold with a price target of $190. * An analyst from Wells Fargo persists with their Overweight rating on Applied Mat, maintaining a target price of $255. * An analyst from Mizuho has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Applied Mat, which currently sits at a price target of $205. * Reflecting concerns, an analyst from B. Riley Securities lowers its rating to Buy with a new price target of $270. * An analyst from JP Morgan has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Applied Mat, which currently sits at a price target of $260.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Applied Mat, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.