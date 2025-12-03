Barrick Mining Options Trading: A Deep Dive into Market Sentiment

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on Barrick Mining. Our analysis of options history for Barrick Mining (NYSE:B) revealed 12 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 25% of traders were bullish, while 58% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 2 were puts, with a value of $220,643, and 10 were calls, valued at $465,978.

Expected Price Movements

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $37.0 and $48.0 for Barrick Mining, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Barrick Mining's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Barrick Mining's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $37.0 to $48.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Barrick Mining Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume B PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/21/28 $14.65 $6.5 $11.2 $45.00 $178.0K 17 0 B CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/19/25 $1.77 $1.74 $1.75 $41.00 $113.5K 3.3K 743 B CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/20/26 $4.95 $4.9 $4.94 $40.00 $59.3K 7.1K 518 B CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/20/26 $4.95 $4.85 $4.94 $40.00 $49.4K 7.1K 138 B CALL TRADE BEARISH 03/20/26 $4.95 $4.9 $4.9 $40.00 $49.0K 7.1K 238

About Barrick Mining

Based in Toronto, Barrick Gold is one of the world's largest gold miners. In 2024, the firm produced nearly 3.9 million attributable ounces of gold and about 195,000 metric tons of copper. At end-2024, Barrick had about two decades of gold reserves along with significant copper reserves. After buying Randgold in 2019 and combining its Nevada mines in a joint venture with competitor Newmont later that year, it operates mines in the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company also has growing copper exposure, driven by the expansion of its Lumwana mine in Zambia and the development of its Reko Diq copper and gold project in Pakistan.

Present Market Standing of Barrick Mining

With a volume of 2,721,803, the price of B is up 0.56% at $41.26.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 70 days.

What The Experts Say On Barrick Mining

Over the past month, 2 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $47.5.

* An analyst from UBS persists with their Buy rating on Barrick Mining, maintaining a target price of $47. * An analyst from B of A Securities has elevated its stance to Buy, setting a new price target at $48.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements.