Check Out What Whales Are Doing With WMT

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on Walmart. Our analysis of options history for Walmart (NYSE:WMT) revealed 10 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 30% of traders were bullish, while 40% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 2 were puts, with a value of $242,822, and 8 were calls, valued at $465,953.

What's The Price Target?

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $95.0 and $140.0 for Walmart, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Walmart's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Walmart's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $95.0 to $140.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Walmart Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume WMT PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/15/27 $9.0 $8.8 $8.93 $110.00 $199.2K 1.3K 250 WMT CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/05/25 $15.55 $13.75 $14.89 $98.00 $148.9K 112 100 WMT CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/19/25 $1.07 $1.04 $1.07 $115.00 $77.0K 30.5K 766 WMT CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/17/27 $6.8 $6.3 $6.45 $140.00 $58.0K 107 90 WMT CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/15/27 $24.75 $24.55 $24.55 $95.00 $49.1K 633 20

About Walmart

Since its founding in 1962, Walmart has become the world's largest retailer, operating over 10,700 stores globally (including 4,600 namesake locations on its home turf and another 600 Sam's Club outlets) and growing its e-commerce presence, attracting 270 million customers weekly. In aggregate, the firm posted more than $680 billion in fiscal 2025 sales. Its core operations span three reporting segments: Walmart US (68% of fiscal 2025 sales), Walmart International (18%), and Sam's Club (14%). Within the US, nearly 60% of its $465 billion in fiscal 2025 revenue came from its grocery offerings, with another quarter from general merchandise. Internationally, Walmart's operations are concentrated in Mexico, though it also has budding exposure to India.

Present Market Standing of Walmart

Currently trading with a volume of 1,675,141, the WMT's price is up by 0.08%, now at $112.5.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be overbought.

Anticipated earnings release is in 78 days.

Expert Opinions on Walmart

Over the past month, 5 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $121.0.

* Maintaining their stance, an analyst from BTIG continues to hold a Buy rating for Walmart, targeting a price of $125. * An analyst from Bernstein persists with their Outperform rating on Walmart, maintaining a target price of $122. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Wells Fargo continues to hold a Overweight rating for Walmart, targeting a price of $110. * An analyst from JP Morgan has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Walmart, which currently sits at a price target of $128. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Keybanc continues to hold a Overweight rating for Walmart, targeting a price of $120.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics.