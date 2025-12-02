Intel's Options Frenzy: What You Need to Know

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on Intel.

Looking at options history for Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) we detected 114 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 55% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 37% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 23 are puts, for a total amount of $3,805,664 and 91, calls, for a total amount of $9,236,525.

What's The Price Target?

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $28.0 to $70.0 for Intel during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Intel stands at 16975.14, with a total volume reaching 681,913.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Intel, situated within the strike price corridor from $28.0 to $70.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Intel Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume INTC PUT TRADE BEARISH 05/15/26 $3.5 $3.25 $3.4 $37.00 $1.3M 8.7K 4.0K INTC CALL TRADE BULLISH 02/20/26 $2.79 $2.71 $2.76 $50.00 $828.0K 5.6K 5.4K INTC PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $1.3 $1.23 $1.24 $38.00 $620.5K 10.2K 5.9K INTC PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/15/27 $10.2 $10.05 $10.2 $45.00 $377.3K 779 471 INTC CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/18/26 $5.45 $5.45 $5.45 $50.00 $272.5K 81.8K 10.9K

About Intel

Intel is a leading digital chipmaker, focused on the design and manufacturing of microprocessors for the global personal computer and data center markets. Intel pioneered the x86 architecture for microprocessors and led the semiconductor industry down the path of Moore's law for advances in semiconductor manufacturing. Intel remains the market share leader in central processing units in both the PC and server end markets. Intel is seeking to reinvigorate its chip manufacturing business, Intel Foundry, while developing leading-edge products within its Intel Products business segment.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Intel, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Present Market Standing of Intel

With a trading volume of 115,477,505, the price of INTC is up by 7.46%, reaching $42.99.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 58 days from now.

What The Experts Say On Intel

A total of 1 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $52.0.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access. * An analyst from Tigress Financial persists with their Buy rating on Intel, maintaining a target price of $52.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Intel with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.