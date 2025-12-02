A Closer Look at SoFi Technologies's Options Market Dynamics

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on SoFi Technologies.

Looking at options history for SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) we detected 28 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 50% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 35% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 4 are puts, for a total amount of $506,881 and 24, calls, for a total amount of $1,409,880.

Projected Price Targets

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $10.0 to $47.0 for SoFi Technologies during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in SoFi Technologies's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to SoFi Technologies's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $10.0 to $47.0 over the preceding 30 days.

SoFi Technologies Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SOFI PUT TRADE BULLISH 06/18/26 $3.65 $3.2 $3.36 $25.00 $336.0K 10.4K 1.0K SOFI CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/15/27 $9.2 $9.05 $9.2 $30.00 $216.2K 37.7K 2.7K SOFI CALL SWEEP BULLISH 05/15/26 $8.0 $7.7 $7.7 $26.00 $138.6K 3.3K 181 SOFI CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/12/25 $1.58 $1.55 $1.55 $30.00 $108.5K 9.3K 6.5K SOFI CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/15/27 $9.3 $9.1 $9.28 $30.00 $92.7K 37.7K 2.9K

About SoFi Technologies

SoFi is a financial-services company that was founded in 2011 and is based in San Francisco. Initially known for its student loan refinancing business, the company has expanded its product offerings to include personal loans, credit cards, mortgages, investment accounts, banking services, and financial planning. The company intends to be a one-stop shop for its clients' finances and operates solely through its mobile app and website. Through its acquisition of Galileo in 2020, the company also offers payment and account services for debit cards and digital banking.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with SoFi Technologies, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

SoFi Technologies's Current Market Status

With a trading volume of 37,197,596, the price of SOFI is up by 1.31%, reaching $29.41.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 55 days from now.

Expert Opinions on SoFi Technologies

A total of 2 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $29.5.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access. * An analyst from Truist Securities persists with their Hold rating on SoFi Technologies, maintaining a target price of $28. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Truist Securities keeps a Hold rating on SoFi Technologies with a target price of $31.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest SoFi Technologies options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.