Looking At Broadcom's Recent Unusual Options Activity

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bearish approach towards Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in AVGO usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 107 extraordinary options activities for Broadcom. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 36% leaning bullish and 42% bearish. Among these notable options, 25 are puts, totaling $1,917,318, and 82 are calls, amounting to $8,228,821.

What's The Price Target?

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $66.0 and $560.0 for Broadcom, spanning the last three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Broadcom options trades today is 2055.64 with a total volume of 34,616.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Broadcom's big money trades within a strike price range of $66.0 to $560.0 over the last 30 days.

Broadcom Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AVGO CALL TRADE BEARISH 02/20/26 $28.3 $28.0 $28.0 $400.00 $744.8K 2.0K 370 AVGO PUT SWEEP BEARISH 12/12/25 $19.25 $18.9 $19.06 $385.00 $323.5K 588 546 AVGO CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 12/17/27 $305.5 $301.75 $303.92 $85.00 $273.5K 2.5K 9 AVGO CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/21/28 $67.05 $66.55 $67.05 $560.00 $181.0K 477 36 AVGO CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/12/25 $17.65 $17.55 $17.55 $385.00 $175.5K 885 692

About Broadcom

Broadcom is one of the largest semiconductor companies in the world and has also expanded into infrastructure software. Its semiconductors primarily serve computing, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity. It is primarily a fabless designer but holds some manufacturing in-house, such as for its best-of-breed film bulk acoustic resonator filters that sell into the Apple iPhone. In software, it sells virtualization, infrastructure, and security software to large enterprises, financial institutions, and governments. Broadcom is the product of consolidation. Its businesses are an amalgamation of former companies like legacy Broadcom and Avago Technologies in chips, as well as VMware, Brocade, CA Technologies, and Symantec in software.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Broadcom, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Current Position of Broadcom

With a trading volume of 8,587,516, the price of AVGO is down by -0.78%, reaching $383.05.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 9 days from now.

What The Experts Say On Broadcom

4 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $452.5.

* An analyst from UBS has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Broadcom, which currently sits at a price target of $472. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Goldman Sachs continues to hold a Buy rating for Broadcom, targeting a price of $435. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from B of A Securities keeps a Buy rating on Broadcom with a target price of $460. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Morgan Stanley keeps a Overweight rating on Broadcom with a target price of $443.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics.