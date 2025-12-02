Looking At AppLovin's Recent Unusual Options Activity

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in APP usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 114 extraordinary options activities for AppLovin. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 45% leaning bullish and 31% bearish. Among these notable options, 21 are puts, totaling $1,639,885, and 93 are calls, amounting to $9,264,644.

Predicted Price Range

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $350.0 and $980.0 for AppLovin, spanning the last three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of AppLovin stands at 512.74, with a total volume reaching 15,017.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in AppLovin, situated within the strike price corridor from $350.0 to $980.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume APP CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/05/25 $69.0 $64.2 $69.0 $600.00 $690.0K 1.9K 489 APP CALL TRADE BEARISH 02/20/26 $79.3 $77.0 $77.6 $700.00 $543.2K 382 107 APP CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/05/25 $56.8 $55.0 $55.0 $610.00 $478.5K 1.0K 227 APP CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $84.0 $81.0 $83.6 $620.00 $408.4K 417 89 APP PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 12/05/25 $20.4 $16.7 $18.5 $670.00 $370.0K 7 649

About AppLovin

AppLovin is a vertically integrated advertising technology company that acts as a demand-side platform for advertisers, a supply-side platform for publishers, and an exchange facilitating transactions between the two. About 80% of AppLovin's revenue comes from the DSP, AppDiscovery, while the remainder comes from the SSP, Max. AppLovin's primary tool for future growth is AXON 2, which is an ad optimizer operating within the DSP that allows advertisers to place ads according to specified return thresholds.

In light of the recent options history for AppLovin, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Where Is AppLovin Standing Right Now?

With a trading volume of 2,652,578, the price of APP is up by 6.89%, reaching $666.54.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 71 days from now.

What Analysts Are Saying About AppLovin

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $724.2.

* Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Wells Fargo continues to hold a Overweight rating for AppLovin, targeting a price of $721. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Wedbush keeps a Outperform rating on AppLovin with a target price of $800. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Benchmark continues to hold a Buy rating for AppLovin, targeting a price of $700. * An analyst from RBC Capital persists with their Outperform rating on AppLovin, maintaining a target price of $750. * An analyst from JP Morgan has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on AppLovin, which currently sits at a price target of $650.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements.