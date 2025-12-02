Lumentum Holdings Unusual Options Activity For December 02

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on Lumentum Holdings (NASDAQ:LITE).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with LITE, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 18 uncommon options trades for Lumentum Holdings.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 27% bullish and 33%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 4 are puts, for a total amount of $118,280, and 14 are calls, for a total amount of $5,917,460.

Expected Price Movements

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $40.0 to $450.0 for Lumentum Holdings over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Lumentum Holdings stands at 247.92, with a total volume reaching 703.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Lumentum Holdings, situated within the strike price corridor from $40.0 to $450.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Lumentum Holdings Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume LITE CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/18/26 $114.5 $110.7 $111.77 $300.00 $3.3M 673 300 LITE CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/18/26 $119.2 $117.7 $119.2 $250.00 $691.3K 608 80 LITE CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/18/26 $118.5 $116.5 $118.5 $250.00 $592.5K 608 80 LITE CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 06/18/26 $122.1 $118.5 $120.47 $250.00 $457.7K 608 176 LITE CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 06/18/26 $117.7 $114.5 $116.34 $250.00 $349.0K 608 30

About Lumentum Holdings

Lumentum Holdings Inc is a California-based technology firm. The company provides two types of optical and photonic products: optical components that are used in telecommunications networking equipment, and commercial lasers for manufacturing, inspection, and life-science lab uses. Its segments are Optical Communications and Commercial Lasers. The firm is also expanding into new optical applications, such as 3-D sensing laser diode for consumer electronics. It generates maximum revenue from the OpComms segment. The OpComms segment products include a wide range of components, modules, and subsystems to support customers including carrier networks for access (local), metro (intracity), long-haul, and submarine (undersea) applications.

In light of the recent options history for Lumentum Holdings, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Present Market Standing of Lumentum Holdings

Currently trading with a volume of 525,891, the LITE's price is up by 0.9%, now at $320.78.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be overbought.

Anticipated earnings release is in 65 days.

What The Experts Say On Lumentum Holdings

5 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $233.6.

* Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Mizuho continues to hold a Outperform rating for Lumentum Holdings, targeting a price of $325. * An analyst from Barclays has decided to maintain their Equal-Weight rating on Lumentum Holdings, which currently sits at a price target of $181. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Rosenblatt keeps a Buy rating on Lumentum Holdings with a target price of $280. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from B. Riley Securities keeps a Neutral rating on Lumentum Holdings with a target price of $147. * An analyst from Needham has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Lumentum Holdings, which currently sits at a price target of $235.

