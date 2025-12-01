Netflix's Options Frenzy: What You Need to Know

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Netflix. Our analysis of options history for Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) revealed 65 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 56% of traders were bullish, while 32% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 18 were puts, with a value of $1,459,767, and 47 were calls, valued at $2,482,275.

Expected Price Movements

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $63.0 and $148.0 for Netflix, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Netflix's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Netflix's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $63.0 to $148.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Netflix Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NFLX PUT TRADE BULLISH 03/20/26 $1.01 $0.89 $0.9 $82.00 $234.0K 3.1K 2.6K NFLX CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/15/27 $36.6 $36.45 $36.45 $80.00 $145.8K 1.1K 55 NFLX PUT SWEEP BEARISH 03/20/26 $9.2 $9.2 $9.2 $112.00 $134.3K 5.9K 1.4K NFLX PUT TRADE BULLISH 12/18/26 $4.25 $4.0 $4.1 $80.00 $123.0K 1.8K 305 NFLX PUT SWEEP BEARISH 03/20/26 $9.1 $9.05 $9.1 $112.00 $100.1K 5.9K 2.5K

About Netflix

Netflix's relatively simple business model involves only one business, its streaming service. It has the biggest television entertainment subscriber base in both the United States and the collective international market, with more than 300 million subscribers globally. Netflix has exposure to nearly the entire global population outside of China. The firm has traditionally avoided a regular slate of live programming or sports content, instead focusing on on-demand access to episodic television, movies, and documentaries. The firm introduced ad-supported subscription plans in 2022, giving the firm exposure to the advertising market in addition to the subscription fees that have historically accounted for nearly all its revenue.

Present Market Standing of Netflix

Trading volume stands at 10,531,891, with NFLX's price up by 1.16%, positioned at $108.83.

RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought.

Earnings announcement expected in 50 days.

What The Experts Say On Netflix

In the last month, 4 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $434.0.

* An analyst from KGI Securities upgraded its action to Outperform with a price target of $1350. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Rosenblatt continues to hold a Buy rating for Netflix, targeting a price of $152. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from JP Morgan keeps a Neutral rating on Netflix with a target price of $124. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Barclays keeps a Equal-Weight rating on Netflix with a target price of $110.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics.