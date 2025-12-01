What the Options Market Tells Us About Eos Energy Enterprises

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on Eos Energy Enterprises.

Looking at options history for Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) we detected 14 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 28% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 57% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 3 are puts, for a total amount of $239,795 and 11, calls, for a total amount of $660,885.

What's The Price Target?

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $10.0 to $32.0 for Eos Energy Enterprises over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Eos Energy Enterprises's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Eos Energy Enterprises's whale activity within a strike price range from $10.0 to $32.0 in the last 30 days.

Eos Energy Enterprises Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume EOSE CALL TRADE BEARISH 02/20/26 $1.41 $1.28 $1.3 $20.00 $260.0K 7.3K 2.0K EOSE PUT SWEEP BEARISH 05/15/26 $3.85 $3.75 $3.85 $14.00 $134.7K 11.7K 365 EOSE CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $2.5 $2.49 $2.5 $14.00 $60.0K 2.6K 246 EOSE CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $2.05 $1.97 $2.05 $15.00 $57.4K 16.0K 59 EOSE PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/21/28 $21.55 $21.4 $21.4 $32.00 $53.5K 127 25

About Eos Energy Enterprises

Eos Energy Enterprises Inc designs develop, manufactures, and markets zinc-based energy storage solutions for utility-scale, microgrid, and commercial & industrial (C&I) applications. The solutions are used in the utility sector, the renewable energy sector, and the industrial sector. It's flagship product Eos Znyth is a stationary battery energy storage system.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Eos Energy Enterprises, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Eos Energy Enterprises's Current Market Status

Currently trading with a volume of 7,527,925, the EOSE's price is down by -3.52%, now at $14.52.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought.

Anticipated earnings release is in 92 days.

Professional Analyst Ratings for Eos Energy Enterprises

A total of 1 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $12.0.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

* An analyst from B. Riley Securities has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Eos Energy Enterprises, which currently sits at a price target of $12.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics.