General Motors Unusual Options Activity

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards General Motors (NYSE:GM), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in GM usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 8 extraordinary options activities for General Motors. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 37% leaning bullish and 37% bearish. Among these notable options, 3 are puts, totaling $252,000, and 5 are calls, amounting to $748,870.

Projected Price Targets

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $45.0 to $75.0 for General Motors during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of General Motors stands at 1809.12, with a total volume reaching 3,442.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in General Motors, situated within the strike price corridor from $45.0 to $75.0, throughout the last 30 days.

General Motors Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume GM CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/05/25 $5.0 $4.65 $4.65 $69.00 $631.1K 4.5K 1.3K GM PUT SWEEP BEARISH 12/19/25 $1.48 $1.39 $1.48 $72.50 $103.6K 1.2K 706 GM PUT SWEEP BEARISH 12/12/25 $0.94 $0.89 $0.9 $72.00 $88.7K 124 986 GM PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/15/27 $8.15 $7.85 $7.85 $70.00 $59.6K 321 76 GM CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $13.9 $13.7 $13.9 $60.00 $34.7K 2.9K 45

About General Motors

General Motors Co. emerged from the bankruptcy of General Motors Corp. (old GM) in July 2009. GM has eight brands and operates under three segments: GM North America, GM International, and GM Financial. The United States now has four brands instead of eight under old GM. The company regained its US market share leadership in 2022, after losing it to Toyota due to the chip shortage in 2021. 2024 US share was 17.0%. The Cruise autonomous vehicle arm, which GM now owns outright, previously operated driverless geofenced AV robotaxi services in San Francisco and other cities, but after a 2023 accident, GM decided that it will focus on personal AVs. GM Financial became the company's captive finance arm in 2010 via the purchase of AmeriCredit.

In light of the recent options history for General Motors, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Where Is General Motors Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 1,680,068, the price of GM is up 0.04% at $73.55.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 57 days.

What The Experts Say On General Motors

In the last month, 1 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $74.0.

Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Evercore ISI Group keeps a Outperform rating on General Motors with a target price of $74.

