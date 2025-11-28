What the Options Market Tells Us About MP Materials

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards MP Materials (NYSE:MP), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in MP usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 9 extraordinary options activities for MP Materials. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 44% leaning bullish and 22% bearish. Among these notable options, 4 are puts, totaling $420,780, and 5 are calls, amounting to $248,910.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $35.0 to $100.0 for MP Materials over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for MP Materials's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of MP Materials's whale trades within a strike price range from $35.0 to $100.0 in the last 30 days.

MP Materials Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MP PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 04/17/26 $30.0 $27.3 $28.5 $85.00 $285.0K 245 100 MP CALL SWEEP BULLISH 05/15/26 $10.5 $9.8 $10.35 $70.00 $103.2K 337 101 MP PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $39.0 $37.9 $38.4 $100.00 $76.8K 198 20 MP CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/21/28 $23.5 $21.5 $21.5 $85.00 $53.7K 777 50 MP CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/21/28 $36.7 $33.9 $36.21 $35.00 $36.2K 92 10

About MP Materials

MP Materials Corp is the producer of rare earth materials in the Western Hemisphere. The company owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth Mine and Processing Facility, the only rare earth mining and processing site of scale in North America. The company is also developing a rare earth metal, alloy, and magnet manufacturing facility in Fort Worth, Texas. The company's operations are organized into two reportable segments: Materials and Magnetics.

Having examined the options trading patterns of MP Materials, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

MP Materials's Current Market Status

Trading volume stands at 2,036,381, with MP's price up by 0.6%, positioned at $60.51.

RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought.

Earnings announcement expected in 83 days.

Professional Analyst Ratings for MP Materials

A total of 5 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $78.0.

* Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from DA Davidson keeps a Buy rating on MP Materials with a target price of $82. * An analyst from Goldman Sachs downgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $77. * In a positive move, an analyst from BMO Capital has upgraded their rating to Outperform and adjusted the price target to $75. * Showing optimism, an analyst from JP Morgan upgrades its rating to Overweight with a revised price target of $74. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from DA Davidson keeps a Buy rating on MP Materials with a target price of $82.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

