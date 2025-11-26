IBM's Options Frenzy: What You Need to Know

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on IBM.

Looking at options history for IBM (NYSE:IBM) we detected 17 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 23% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 47% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 3 are puts, for a total amount of $157,610 and 14, calls, for a total amount of $1,074,391.

Expected Price Movements

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $150.0 to $315.0 for IBM during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in IBM's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to IBM's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $150.0 to $315.0 over the preceding 30 days.

IBM Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume IBM CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $28.0 $26.15 $28.0 $285.00 $280.0K 872 100 IBM CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/21/28 $160.25 $156.9 $158.5 $150.00 $158.5K 50 10 IBM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/18/26 $41.4 $37.5 $41.5 $310.00 $91.3K 18 22 IBM PUT TRADE BEARISH 12/18/26 $13.0 $11.85 $13.0 $240.00 $78.0K 72 60 IBM CALL TRADE BEARISH 09/18/26 $40.45 $38.75 $38.75 $300.00 $77.5K 1.4K 20

About IBM

Incorporated in 1911, International Business Machines, or IBM, is one of the oldest technology companies in the world. It provides software, IT consulting services, and hardware to help business customers modernize their technology workflows. IBM operates in 175 countries and employs approximately 300,000 people. The company has a robust roster of business partners to service its clients, which includes 95% of all Fortune 500 companies. IBM's products, including Red Hat, watsonx, and mainframes, handle some of the world's most important data workloads in areas like finance and retail.

Having examined the options trading patterns of IBM, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Where Is IBM Standing Right Now?

With a trading volume of 1,006,220, the price of IBM is down by -0.33%, reaching $303.49.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 63 days from now.

Expert Opinions on IBM

A total of 1 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $360.0.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

* In a cautious move, an analyst from Oppenheimer downgraded its rating to Outperform, setting a price target of $360.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for IBM, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.