Chipotle Mexican Grill Unusual Options Activity

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on Chipotle Mexican Grill.

Looking at options history for Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) we detected 29 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 37% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 44% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 8 are puts, for a total amount of $645,380 and 21, calls, for a total amount of $975,337.

Expected Price Movements

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $25.0 to $42.0 for Chipotle Mexican Grill over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Chipotle Mexican Grill's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Chipotle Mexican Grill's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $25.0 to $42.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CMG PUT SWEEP BULLISH 09/18/26 $3.05 $2.67 $2.67 $27.50 $314.6K 3.8K 1.1K CMG CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $3.1 $2.79 $3.0 $30.00 $150.2K 2.6K 557 CMG PUT SWEEP BULLISH 03/20/26 $5.3 $5.25 $5.25 $35.00 $109.7K 11.2K 133 CMG CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $2.01 $1.86 $1.86 $32.00 $86.3K 2.5K 577 CMG CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/26/25 $1.46 $1.2 $1.3 $32.00 $75.4K 729 710

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill is the largest fast-casual chain restaurant in the United States, with systemwide sales of $11.3 billion in 2024. The Mexican concept is almost exclusively company-owned, with just three license stores operated through a master franchise relationship with Alshaya Group in the Middle East. It had a footprint of 3,726 stores at the end of 2024, heavily indexed to the United States, although it maintains a small presence in Canada, the UK, France, and Germany. Chipotle sells burritos, burrito bowls, tacos, quesadillas, and beverages, with a selling proposition built around competitive prices, high-quality food sourcing, speed of service, and convenience. The company generates its revenue entirely from restaurant sales and delivery fees.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Chipotle Mexican Grill, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Where Is Chipotle Mexican Grill Standing Right Now?

Currently trading with a volume of 13,617,818, the CMG's price is up by 0.56%, now at $30.52.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching oversold.

Anticipated earnings release is in 74 days.

Professional Analyst Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill

Over the past month, 5 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $39.8.

* An analyst from Wells Fargo has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Chipotle Mexican Grill, which currently sits at a price target of $45. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Mizuho continues to hold a Neutral rating for Chipotle Mexican Grill, targeting a price of $34. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from JP Morgan continues to hold a Neutral rating for Chipotle Mexican Grill, targeting a price of $40. * Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Mizuho lowers its rating to Neutral with a new price target of $40. * An analyst from RBC Capital persists with their Outperform rating on Chipotle Mexican Grill, maintaining a target price of $40.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Chipotle Mexican Grill with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.