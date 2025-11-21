Ross Stores Options Trading: A Deep Dive into Market Sentiment

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the positions showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with ROST, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 10 options trades for Ross Stores.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 50% bullish and 40%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, there was 1 put, for a total amount of $30,000, and 9, calls, for a total amount of $511,370.

Predicted Price Range

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $90.0 to $180.0 for Ross Stores over the last 3 months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Ross Stores's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Ross Stores's whale activity within a strike price range from $90.0 to $180.0 in the last 30 days.

Ross Stores 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ROST CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/21/25 $5.8 $5.2 $5.8 $165.00 $213.4K 4.6K 659 ROST CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/21/25 $4.0 $3.4 $4.0 $165.00 $53.2K 4.6K 330 ROST CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $25.0 $22.7 $25.0 $145.00 $45.0K 1.4K 0 ROST CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/21/25 $6.5 $5.6 $5.8 $167.50 $39.4K 1.1K 527 ROST CALL TRADE BEARISH 11/21/25 $77.9 $74.9 $74.9 $90.00 $37.4K 0 0

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores operates as an off-price apparel and accessories retailer with the majority of its sales derived from its Ross Dress for Less banner. The company opportunistically procures excess brand-name merchandise made available via manufacturing overruns and retail liquidation sales at a 20%-60% discount to full prices. As such, its stores are often filled with a vast array of stock-keeping units, each with minimal product depth that creates a treasure hunt shopping experience. The firm's more than 1,850 Ross Dress for Less stores are primarily located in densely populated suburban communities and typically serve middle-income consumers. Ross also operates around 360 DD's Discounts chains targeting lower-income shoppers.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Ross Stores, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Ross Stores's Current Market Status

Trading volume stands at 4,330,069, with ROST's price up by 4.04%, positioned at $166.99.

RSI indicators show the stock to be may be overbought.

Earnings announcement expected in 102 days.

Professional Analyst Ratings for Ross Stores

A total of 5 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $178.8.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * An analyst from UBS has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Ross Stores, which currently sits at a price target of $163. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Wells Fargo continues to hold a Overweight rating for Ross Stores, targeting a price of $180. * An analyst from Baird persists with their Outperform rating on Ross Stores, maintaining a target price of $182. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from JP Morgan continues to hold a Overweight rating for Ross Stores, targeting a price of $200. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from UBS keeps a Neutral rating on Ross Stores with a target price of $169.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Ross Stores with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.