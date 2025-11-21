Spotlight on Agnico Eagle Mines: Analyzing the Surge in Options Activity

Benzinga's options scanner has just identified more than 9 option transactions on Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM), with a cumulative value of $576,090. Concurrently, our algorithms picked up 2 puts, worth a total of 82,900.

Predicted Price Range

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $45.0 to $210.0 for Agnico Eagle Mines over the recent three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Agnico Eagle Mines's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Agnico Eagle Mines's whale activity within a strike price range from $45.0 to $210.0 in the last 30 days.

Agnico Eagle Mines Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AEM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/20/26 $13.1 $11.1 $12.3 $210.00 $246.0K 407 0 AEM CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/15/27 $29.0 $26.5 $28.8 $160.00 $66.2K 596 23 AEM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $114.7 $112.1 $113.4 $45.00 $56.7K 118 0 AEM PUT TRADE BULLISH 12/26/25 $18.4 $16.8 $17.3 $175.00 $51.9K 6 30 AEM CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/19/25 $7.5 $7.1 $7.35 $160.00 $36.7K 1.9K 166

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle is a gold miner with mines in Canada, Mexico, Finland, and Australia. Agnico operated just one mine, LaRonde, as recently as 2008 before bringing its other mines online in rapid succession in the following years. It merged with Kirkland Lake Gold in 2022, acquiring the Detour Lake and Macassa mines in Canada along with the high-grade, low-cost Fosterville mine in Australia. It sold around 3.4 million gold ounces in 2024 and had about 15 years of gold reserves at end 2024. Agnico Eagle is focused on increasing gold production in lower-risk jurisdictions and bought the remaining 50% of its Canadian Malartic mine along with the Wasamac project and other assets from Yamana Gold in 2023.

In light of the recent options history for Agnico Eagle Mines, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Current Position of Agnico Eagle Mines

With a trading volume of 1,292,600, the price of AEM is down by -0.37%, reaching $158.01.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 83 days from now.

Expert Opinions on Agnico Eagle Mines

A total of 1 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $219.0.

* Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Scotiabank continues to hold a Sector Outperform rating for Agnico Eagle Mines, targeting a price of $219.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics.