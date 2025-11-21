Spotlight on Carnival: Analyzing the Surge in Options Activity

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on Carnival.

Looking at options history for Carnival (NYSE:CCL) we detected 9 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 55% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 33% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 4 are puts, for a total amount of $139,710 and 5, calls, for a total amount of $445,203.

What's The Price Target?

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $15.0 and $33.0 for Carnival, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Carnival's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Carnival's significant trades, within a strike price range of $15.0 to $33.0, over the past month.

Carnival Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CCL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $0.72 $0.68 $0.72 $30.00 $144.0K 21.6K 2.0K CCL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/18/26 $12.55 $10.9 $12.6 $15.00 $126.0K 92 100 CCL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 04/17/26 $1.07 $1.07 $1.07 $33.00 $92.9K 3.0K 49 CCL PUT TRADE BEARISH 11/21/25 $1.78 $1.4 $1.78 $27.50 $52.5K 613 0 CCL CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 06/18/26 $4.3 $3.95 $4.13 $25.00 $41.3K 3.7K 0

About Carnival

Carnival is the largest global cruise company, with more than 90 ships in service. Its portfolio of brands includes Carnival Cruise Lines, Holland America, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn in North America; P&O Cruises and Cunard Line in the United Kingdom; Aida in Germany; Costa Cruises in Southern Europe. It recently folded its P&O Australia brand into Carnival. The firm also owns Holland America Princess Alaska Tours in Alaska and the Canadian Yukon. Carnival's brands attracted 14 million guests in 2024.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Carnival, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Present Market Standing of Carnival

With a trading volume of 9,613,671, the price of CCL is up by 1.74%, reaching $25.76.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 28 days from now.

Professional Analyst Ratings for Carnival

A total of 1 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $37.0.

An analyst from Wells Fargo has revised its rating downward to Overweight, adjusting the price target to $37.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics.