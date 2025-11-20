Visa's Options Frenzy: What You Need to Know

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Visa (NYSE:V).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with V, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 37 uncommon options trades for Visa.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 48% bullish and 37%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 20 are puts, for a total amount of $1,082,425, and 17 are calls, for a total amount of $874,364.

What's The Price Target?

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $150.0 to $400.0 for Visa over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Visa's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Visa's whale activity within a strike price range from $150.0 to $400.0 in the last 30 days.

Visa Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume V CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/21/28 $51.7 $50.45 $51.7 $340.00 $129.2K 186 84 V PUT TRADE BEARISH 12/19/25 $25.1 $23.75 $25.0 $350.00 $125.0K 776 86 V PUT TRADE BULLISH 12/19/25 $25.05 $24.75 $24.75 $350.00 $123.7K 776 186 V CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/18/26 $38.8 $36.0 $37.94 $330.00 $113.8K 174 31 V PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $19.05 $18.65 $18.6 $340.00 $93.0K 1.2K 268

About Visa

Visa is the largest payment processor in the world. In fiscal 2024, it processed almost $16 trillion in total volume. Visa operates in over 200 countries and processes transactions in over 160 currencies. Its systems are capable of processing over 65,000 transactions per second.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Visa, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Current Position of Visa

Currently trading with a volume of 3,236,009, the V's price is up by 0.28%, now at $325.02.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching oversold.

Anticipated earnings release is in 70 days.

What Analysts Are Saying About Visa

5 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $412.0.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access. * An analyst from UBS has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Visa, which currently sits at a price target of $425. * An analyst from Wells Fargo has revised its rating downward to Overweight, adjusting the price target to $412. * An analyst from Raymond James has revised its rating downward to Outperform, adjusting the price target to $408. * An analyst from Keybanc has revised its rating downward to Overweight, adjusting the price target to $405. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Macquarie continues to hold a Outperform rating for Visa, targeting a price of $410.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Visa with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.