Unpacking the Latest Options Trading Trends in Sea

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Sea (NYSE:SE).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with SE, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 61 uncommon options trades for Sea.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 45% bullish and 36%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 6 are puts, for a total amount of $449,607, and 55 are calls, for a total amount of $2,641,004.

Projected Price Targets

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $110.0 to $200.0 for Sea over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Sea's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Sea's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $110.0 to $200.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Sea Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SE CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/15/27 $41.4 $40.15 $41.4 $110.00 $415.1K 257 100 SE PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $4.05 $3.6 $4.0 $120.00 $195.6K 1.4K 504 SE CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $6.75 $6.35 $6.75 $140.00 $195.0K 693 450 SE CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $8.45 $8.25 $8.39 $135.00 $176.7K 1.4K 4.6K SE PUT SWEEP BEARISH 12/19/25 $1.93 $1.75 $1.93 $120.00 $96.5K 1.2K 13

About Sea

Sea started as a gaming business, Garena, but in 2015 expanded into e-commerce. Sea operates Southeast Asia's largest e-commerce company, Shopee, in terms of gross merchandise value. Shopee is a hybrid C2C and B2C marketplace platform operating in Indonesia, Taiwan, Vietnam, Thailand, Malaysia, the Philippines, and Brazil. For Garena, Free Fire is the key revenue generating game. Sea's third business, SeaMoney, provides lending, payment, digital banking, and insurance services.As of March 31, 2024, Forrest Xiaodong Li, the founder, chairman and CEO, owned 59.8% of voting power and 18.5% of issued shares. Tencent owned 18.2% of issued shares with no voting power.

Current Position of Sea

Trading volume stands at 6,413,005, with SE's price down by -7.34%, positioned at $133.0.

RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching oversold.

Earnings announcement expected in 103 days.

Expert Opinions on Sea

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $185.0.

* Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Barclays keeps a Overweight rating on Sea with a target price of $226. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Bernstein continues to hold a Outperform rating for Sea, targeting a price of $185. * An analyst from B of A Securities persists with their Buy rating on Sea, maintaining a target price of $200. * An analyst from Deutsche Bank has elevated its stance to Buy, setting a new price target at $170. * An analyst from TD Cowen persists with their Hold rating on Sea, maintaining a target price of $144.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Sea with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.