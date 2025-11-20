Decoding Roblox's Options Activity: What's the Big Picture?

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on Roblox. Our analysis of options history for Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) revealed 41 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 39% of traders were bullish, while 43% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 12 were puts, with a value of $367,560, and 29 were calls, valued at $1,996,739.

Predicted Price Range

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $55.0 to $130.0 for Roblox over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Roblox options trades today is 883.24 with a total volume of 12,333.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Roblox's big money trades within a strike price range of $55.0 to $130.0 over the last 30 days.

Roblox Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume RBLX CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/20/26 $4.0 $3.8 $3.95 $130.00 $536.8K 2.4K 1.3K RBLX CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/15/27 $46.3 $45.1 $45.32 $55.00 $113.4K 202 26 RBLX CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/15/27 $42.25 $41.05 $42.25 $60.00 $105.6K 179 25 RBLX CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/15/27 $38.5 $38.05 $38.5 $65.00 $96.2K 404 25 RBLX CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $5.05 $4.55 $4.55 $105.00 $91.0K 1.5K 815

About Roblox

Roblox operates a free-to-play online video game platform with about 110 million daily active users. This platform has spawned a virtual universe and a Roblox economy based on the Robux currency. The platform houses millions of games from a wide range of creators—spanning from young gamers themselves to professional development studios. Roblox offers creators the tools, publishing abilities, and platform for their games, enabling anyone to create a game. Creators earn money when gamers make optional in-game purchases within their games and by offering space for real-world advertising, and Roblox earns revenue primarily by taking a cut of these earnings.

In light of the recent options history for Roblox, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Roblox's Current Market Status

Trading volume stands at 7,142,539, with RBLX's price down by -4.47%, positioned at $93.02.

RSI indicators show the stock to be may be oversold.

Earnings announcement expected in 77 days.

Expert Opinions on Roblox

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $161.4.

* An analyst from Barclays has decided to maintain their Equal-Weight rating on Roblox, which currently sits at a price target of $130. * An analyst from Macquarie has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Roblox, which currently sits at a price target of $164. * An analyst from Goldman Sachs upgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $180. * Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Needham lowers its rating to Buy with a new price target of $159. * An analyst from BTIG has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Roblox, which currently sits at a price target of $174.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements.