Unpacking the Latest Options Trading Trends in AbbVie

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on AbbVie. Our analysis of options history for AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) revealed 9 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 11% of traders were bullish, while 33% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 4 were puts, with a value of $326,123, and 5 were calls, valued at $230,186.

Expected Price Movements

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $100.0 to $260.0 for AbbVie over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for AbbVie's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across AbbVie's significant trades, within a strike price range of $100.0 to $260.0, over the past month.

AbbVie 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ABBV PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 12/19/25 $0.37 $0.0 $0.2 $185.00 $200.0K 10.8K 10.0K ABBV PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 05/15/26 $36.0 $35.95 $35.95 $260.00 $68.3K 0 19 ABBV CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 09/17/27 $72.75 $69.5 $70.85 $170.00 $49.5K 16 15 ABBV CALL TRADE BULLISH 11/21/25 $32.3 $32.3 $32.3 $200.00 $48.4K 1.5K 17 ABBV CALL TRADE BEARISH 09/18/26 $20.1 $18.75 $18.75 $240.00 $46.8K 272 28

About AbbVie

AbbVie is a pharmaceutical firm with a strong exposure to immunology (with Humira, Skyrizi, and Rinvoq) and oncology (with Imbruvica and Venclexta). The company was spun off from Abbott in early 2013. The 2020 acquisition of Allergan added several new products and drugs in aesthetics, including Botox. The 2024 acquisitions of Cerevel (neuroscience) and ImmunoGen (oncology) help supplement AbbVie's portfolio.

In light of the recent options history for AbbVie, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Where Is AbbVie Standing Right Now?

With a trading volume of 1,945,474, the price of ABBV is down by -1.65%, reaching $229.06.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 71 days from now.

Professional Analyst Ratings for AbbVie

Over the past month, 4 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $251.0.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

* Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from UBS keeps a Neutral rating on AbbVie with a target price of $220. * Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Piper Sandler lowers its rating to Overweight with a new price target of $289. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from JP Morgan continues to hold a Overweight rating for AbbVie, targeting a price of $260. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Citigroup keeps a Neutral rating on AbbVie with a target price of $235.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics.