Seagate Technology Hldgs Options Trading: A Deep Dive into Market Sentiment

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on Seagate Technology Hldgs (NASDAQ:STX).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with STX, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 10 uncommon options trades for Seagate Technology Hldgs.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 20% bullish and 40%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 3 are puts, for a total amount of $174,797, and 7 are calls, for a total amount of $634,619.

Predicted Price Range

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $57.5 to $290.0 for Seagate Technology Hldgs over the last 3 months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Seagate Technology Hldgs's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Seagate Technology Hldgs's significant trades, within a strike price range of $57.5 to $290.0, over the past month.

Seagate Technology Hldgs 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume STX CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/15/27 $77.5 $74.0 $74.6 $260.00 $297.7K 94 40 STX CALL TRADE BEARISH 11/21/25 $7.0 $4.1 $5.25 $265.00 $131.2K 619 251 STX PUT SWEEP BEARISH 11/28/25 $6.4 $5.5 $6.4 $260.00 $113.2K 43 183 STX CALL TRADE BEARISH 09/18/26 $65.0 $62.5 $62.5 $260.00 $62.5K 156 10 STX CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $215.6 $211.0 $213.12 $57.50 $42.6K 2 0

About Seagate Technology Hldgs

Seagate Technology is a leading supplier of hard disk drives for data storage to the enterprise and consumer markets. It forms a practical duopoly in the market with its chief rival, Western Digital; they are both vertically integrated.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Seagate Technology Hldgs, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Where Is Seagate Technology Hldgs Standing Right Now?

Trading volume stands at 382,129, with STX's price up by 4.96%, positioned at $272.0.

RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought.

Earnings announcement expected in 61 days.

Expert Opinions on Seagate Technology Hldgs

Over the past month, 5 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $342.0.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

* An analyst from Benchmark persists with their Buy rating on Seagate Technology Hldgs, maintaining a target price of $255. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Loop Capital keeps a Buy rating on Seagate Technology Hldgs with a target price of $465. * An analyst from Cantor Fitzgerald has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Seagate Technology Hldgs, which currently sits at a price target of $400. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Rosenblatt keeps a Buy rating on Seagate Technology Hldgs with a target price of $270. * An analyst from B of A Securities has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Seagate Technology Hldgs, which currently sits at a price target of $320.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements.