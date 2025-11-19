Decoding Kinross Gold's Options Activity: What's the Big Picture?

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with KGC, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 8 uncommon options trades for Kinross Gold.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 62% bullish and 37%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 2 are puts, for a total amount of $61,734, and 6 are calls, for a total amount of $278,411.

What's The Price Target?

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $15.0 to $26.0 for Kinross Gold over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Kinross Gold stands at 2706.14, with a total volume reaching 888.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Kinross Gold, situated within the strike price corridor from $15.0 to $26.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Kinross Gold Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume KGC CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/15/27 $12.0 $11.7 $11.7 $15.00 $73.7K 2.9K 68 KGC CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/21/25 $5.8 $5.5 $5.7 $20.00 $57.0K 947 105 KGC CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $11.1 $10.8 $10.8 $15.00 $39.9K 13.4K 1 KGC CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $11.1 $10.8 $10.8 $15.00 $38.8K 13.4K 74 KGC CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/21/25 $4.6 $4.5 $4.56 $21.00 $36.4K 800 2

About Kinross Gold

Kinross Gold is a Canada-based gold producer, producing roughly 2.1 million gold equivalent ounces in 2024. The company had about a decade of gold reserves at the end of 2024. It operates mines in the Americas and West Africa after selling its low-cost Russian operations in 2022 in response to the invasion of Ukraine. Kinross has historically used acquisitions to fuel expansion into new regions and production growth. In 2022, Kinross purchased the Great Bear project in Canada. If developed as we think likely, it could produce an average of more than 500,000 ounces of gold per year for at least a decade, with its unit cash costs likely in the first quartile of the industry cost curve. Though Great Bear's production is likely to be replacement ounces for falling volumes at other mines.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Kinross Gold, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Where Is Kinross Gold Standing Right Now?

Trading volume stands at 5,539,397, with KGC's price up by 2.05%, positioned at $25.88.

RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought.

Earnings announcement expected in 84 days.

Professional Analyst Ratings for Kinross Gold

Over the past month, 1 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $32.0.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access. * An analyst from Scotiabank persists with their Sector Outperform rating on Kinross Gold, maintaining a target price of $32.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Kinross Gold with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.