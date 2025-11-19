A Closer Look at Johnson & Johnson's Options Market Dynamics

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with JNJ, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 38 uncommon options trades for Johnson & Johnson.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 50% bullish and 36%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 12 are puts, for a total amount of $701,701, and 26 are calls, for a total amount of $2,847,461.

Projected Price Targets

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $145.0 to $255.0 for Johnson & Johnson over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Johnson & Johnson's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Johnson & Johnson's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $145.0 to $255.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Johnson & Johnson Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume JNJ CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/19/25 $16.05 $13.65 $15.72 $185.00 $413.4K 6.6K 500 JNJ CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/19/25 $16.05 $13.5 $15.7 $185.00 $372.0K 6.6K 500 JNJ CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $10.0 $8.9 $9.22 $195.00 $242.4K 5.3K 500 JNJ CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/19/25 $22.95 $22.3 $22.3 $180.00 $223.0K 4.4K 293 JNJ CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/19/25 $22.7 $21.25 $22.3 $180.00 $223.0K 4.4K 193

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is the world's largest and most diverse healthcare firm. It has two divisions: innovative medicine and medtech. These now represent all of the company's sales following the divestment of the consumer business, Kenvue, in 2023. After restructurings in 2023-24, the drug division focuses on three main therapeutic areas: immunology, oncology, and neurology. Geographically, just over half of total revenue is generated in the United States.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Johnson & Johnson, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Johnson & Johnson's Current Market Status

Trading volume stands at 7,976,739, with JNJ's price up by 1.06%, positioned at $202.11.

RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought.

Earnings announcement expected in 63 days.

Professional Analyst Ratings for Johnson & Johnson

A total of 1 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $190.0.

* An analyst from Freedom Capital Markets has revised its rating downward to Hold, adjusting the price target to $190.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics.