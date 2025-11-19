Spotlight on Oracle: Analyzing the Surge in Options Activity

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards Oracle (NYSE:ORCL), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in ORCL usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 153 extraordinary options activities for Oracle. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 40% leaning bullish and 39% bearish. Among these notable options, 37 are puts, totaling $3,134,623, and 116 are calls, amounting to $9,428,627.

Expected Price Movements

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $100.0 and $460.0 for Oracle, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Oracle's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Oracle's whale activity within a strike price range from $100.0 to $460.0 in the last 30 days.

Oracle 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ORCL PUT SWEEP BULLISH 12/12/25 $18.6 $18.25 $18.32 $230.00 $730.3K 660 2.8K ORCL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/21/25 $6.2 $6.15 $6.15 $225.00 $297.7K 3.9K 11.2K ORCL CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/05/25 $28.0 $27.5 $28.0 $200.00 $274.4K 289 193 ORCL CALL TRADE BEARISH 11/28/25 $6.15 $6.05 $6.05 $230.00 $264.9K 6.2K 7.6K ORCL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/15/27 $43.25 $42.9 $42.9 $250.00 $218.7K 3.9K 51

About Oracle

Oracle provides enterprise applications and infrastructure offerings through a variety of flexible IT deployment models, including on-premises, cloud-based, and hybrid. Founded in 1977, Oracle pioneered the first commercial SQL-based relational database management system, which is commonly used by the world's largest companies for high-volume online transaction processing workloads. Besides databases, Oracle also sells enterprise resource planning platforms and cloud infrastructure that play an increasingly important role in large language model training and inferencing.

In light of the recent options history for Oracle, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Present Market Standing of Oracle

With a volume of 13,952,260, the price of ORCL is up 2.03% at $224.97.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 19 days.

What Analysts Are Saying About Oracle

A total of 1 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $315.0.

An analyst from Baird has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Oracle, which currently sits at a price target of $315.

