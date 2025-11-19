Albemarle's Options: A Look at What the Big Money is Thinking

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Albemarle (NYSE:ALB).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with ALB, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 27 uncommon options trades for Albemarle.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 33% bullish and 33%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 11 are puts, for a total amount of $565,228, and 16 are calls, for a total amount of $540,645.

Projected Price Targets

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $65.0 to $190.0 for Albemarle over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Albemarle's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Albemarle's whale trades within a strike price range from $65.0 to $190.0 in the last 30 days.

Albemarle Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ALB PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $66.65 $65.65 $65.65 $190.00 $223.2K 0 35 ALB PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 12/19/25 $2.35 $1.92 $2.15 $105.00 $72.4K 385 366 ALB CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/15/27 $50.8 $49.35 $50.8 $90.00 $50.8K 401 87 ALB CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/19/25 $52.05 $50.25 $50.25 $75.00 $50.2K 1.1K 10 ALB CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/15/27 $57.4 $56.0 $56.86 $80.00 $45.4K 523 5

About Albemarle

Albemarle is one of the world's largest lithium producers. In the lithium industry, the majority of demand comes from batteries, where lithium is used as the energy storage material, particularly in electric vehicles. Albemarle is a fully integrated lithium producer. Its upstream resources include salt brine deposits in Chile and the US and two hard rock mines in Australia, both of which are joint ventures. The company operates lithium refining plants in Chile, the US, Australia, and China. Albemarle is a global leader in the production of bromine, used in flame retardants.

In light of the recent options history for Albemarle, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Albemarle's Current Market Status

With a volume of 2,133,104, the price of ALB is up 2.78% at $124.77.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 84 days.

Professional Analyst Ratings for Albemarle

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $110.8.

* An analyst from RBC Capital has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Albemarle, which currently sits at a price target of $120. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from BMO Capital continues to hold a Outperform rating for Albemarle, targeting a price of $136. * An analyst from Wells Fargo has decided to maintain their Equal-Weight rating on Albemarle, which currently sits at a price target of $100. * An analyst from UBS has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Albemarle, which currently sits at a price target of $107. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Truist Securities keeps a Hold rating on Albemarle with a target price of $91.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements.