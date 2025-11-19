Newmont Unusual Options Activity For November 19

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Newmont. Our analysis of options history for Newmont (NYSE:NEM) revealed 25 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 60% of traders were bullish, while 32% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 7 were puts, with a value of $504,530, and 18 were calls, valued at $1,744,403.

Projected Price Targets

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $20.0 and $130.0 for Newmont, spanning the last three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Newmont's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Newmont's whale activity within a strike price range from $20.0 to $130.0 in the last 30 days.

Newmont Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NEM CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/15/27 $31.2 $28.9 $29.8 $65.00 $610.9K 18.3K 205 NEM PUT SWEEP BULLISH 03/20/26 $13.2 $12.95 $12.95 $95.00 $191.6K 1.1K 148 NEM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/21/28 $10.85 $10.8 $10.85 $130.00 $183.3K 1.0K 169 NEM CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/15/27 $46.25 $44.85 $45.67 $45.00 $123.2K 884 29 NEM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $37.6 $37.6 $37.6 $50.00 $112.8K 32.1K 32

About Newmont

Newmont is the world's largest gold miner. It bought Goldcorp in 2019, combined its Nevada mines in a joint venture with competitor Barrick later that year, and also purchased competitor Newcrest in November 2023. Its portfolio includes 11 mines and interests in two joint ventures in the Americas, Africa, Australia, and Papua New Guinea. The company is expected to sell roughly 5.6 million ounces of gold in 2025 from its core mines after selling six higher-cost, smaller mines following the Newcrest acquisition. Newmont also produces material amounts of copper, silver, zinc, and lead as byproducts. It had about two decades of gold reserves, along with significant byproduct reserves at the end of December 2024.

In light of the recent options history for Newmont, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Newmont's Current Market Status

With a volume of 3,857,346, the price of NEM is up 1.21% at $87.65.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 92 days.

Expert Opinions on Newmont

In the last month, 1 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $114.0.

An analyst from Scotiabank upgraded its action to Sector Outperform with a price target of $114.

