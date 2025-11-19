Decoding JD.com's Options Activity: What's the Big Picture?

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on JD.com.

Looking at options history for JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) we detected 39 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 48% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 46% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 15 are puts, for a total amount of $936,453 and 24, calls, for a total amount of $1,497,544.

Predicted Price Range

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $18.0 and $40.0 for JD.com, spanning the last three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in JD.com's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to JD.com's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $18.0 to $40.0 over the preceding 30 days.

JD.com Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume JD CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $1.29 $1.28 $1.29 $30.00 $193.5K 25.2K 6.5K JD CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $1.13 $1.07 $1.08 $31.00 $162.9K 4.3K 1.5K JD PUT TRADE BEARISH 12/19/25 $5.25 $5.25 $5.25 $34.00 $157.5K 22.5K 300 JD CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $1.35 $1.32 $1.32 $30.00 $132.0K 25.2K 3.7K JD PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 12/18/26 $8.95 $8.75 $8.85 $35.00 $117.7K 698 144

About JD.com

JD.com is the third-largest Chinese e-commerce platform by gross merchandise volume in 2024. it offers a wide selection of authentic products with speedy and reliable delivery. The company has built its own nationwide fulfilment infrastructure and last-mile delivery network, staffed by its own employees, which supports both its online direct sales, its online marketplace and omnichannel businesses.

In light of the recent options history for JD.com, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

JD.com's Current Market Status

Currently trading with a volume of 9,109,318, the JD's price is down by -2.02%, now at $28.86.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be oversold.

Anticipated earnings release is in 106 days.

What Analysts Are Saying About JD.com

Over the past month, 2 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $38.0.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

* Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Benchmark continues to hold a Buy rating for JD.com, targeting a price of $38. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from B of A Securities continues to hold a Buy rating for JD.com, targeting a price of $38.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

