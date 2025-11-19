Baidu's Options: A Look at What the Big Money is Thinking

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on Baidu.

Looking at options history for Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) we detected 29 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 37% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 51% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 8 are puts, for a total amount of $356,645 and 21, calls, for a total amount of $1,399,931.

Expected Price Movements

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $70.0 to $170.0 for Baidu over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Baidu's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Baidu's significant trades, within a strike price range of $70.0 to $170.0, over the past month.

Baidu 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume BIDU CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/19/25 $6.5 $6.25 $6.25 $115.00 $220.0K 2.5K 204 BIDU CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $11.15 $10.9 $11.1 $110.00 $133.2K 8.4K 252 BIDU CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $11.4 $10.45 $11.31 $110.00 $130.9K 8.4K 367 BIDU PUT SWEEP BEARISH 11/28/25 $2.05 $2.04 $2.05 $112.00 $129.7K 93 642 BIDU CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $11.55 $11.25 $11.25 $110.00 $123.7K 8.4K 532

About Baidu

Baidu is the largest internet search engine in China with over 50% share of the search engine market in 2024 per web analytics firm, Statcounter. The firm generated 70% of core revenue from online marketing services from its search engine in 2024. Outside its search engine, Baidu is a technology-driven company and its other major growth initiatives are artificial intelligence cloud, video streaming services, voice recognition technology, and autonomous driving.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Baidu, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Present Market Standing of Baidu

Trading volume stands at 1,714,467, with BIDU's price down by -1.46%, positioned at $115.43.

RSI indicators show the stock to be is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Earnings announcement expected in 90 days.

Expert Opinions on Baidu

Over the past month, 3 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $137.67.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access. * An analyst from Goldman Sachs has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Baidu, which currently sits at a price target of $155. * An analyst from Barclays has decided to maintain their Equal-Weight rating on Baidu, which currently sits at a price target of $100. * An analyst from Benchmark persists with their Buy rating on Baidu, maintaining a target price of $158.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Baidu with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.