Unity Software's Options: A Look at What the Big Money is Thinking

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Unity Software (NYSE:U).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the positions showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with U, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 12 options trades for Unity Software.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 66% bullish and 25%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, there was 1 put, for a total amount of $65,787, and 11, calls, for a total amount of $3,292,757.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $35.0 to $50.0 for Unity Software over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Unity Software stands at 5340.0, with a total volume reaching 17,598.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Unity Software, situated within the strike price corridor from $35.0 to $50.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Unity Software 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume U CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $2.6 $2.3 $2.57 $45.00 $2.5M 29.6K 10.1K U CALL TRADE BEARISH 02/20/26 $2.97 $2.64 $2.7 $50.00 $216.0K 3.6K 808 U CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/21/25 $0.57 $0.31 $0.46 $41.00 $114.5K 4.4K 3.5K U CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/19/25 $1.51 $1.42 $1.42 $45.00 $71.0K 2.7K 530 U CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 03/20/26 $3.65 $3.3 $3.45 $50.00 $68.8K 3.9K 475

About Unity Software

Unity Software Inc provides a software platform for creating and operating interactive, real-time 3D content. The platform can be used to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The business is spread across the United States, Greater China, EMEA, APAC, and other Americas, and key revenue is derived from the EMEA region. The products are used in the gaming industry, retail, automotive, architecture, engineering, and construction.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Unity Software, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Unity Software's Current Market Status

With a trading volume of 4,883,848, the price of U is up by 5.41%, reaching $39.0.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 92 days from now.

Expert Opinions on Unity Software

Over the past month, 5 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $48.8.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Needham keeps a Buy rating on Unity Software with a target price of $50. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Wells Fargo continues to hold a Equal-Weight rating for Unity Software, targeting a price of $42. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Citigroup keeps a Buy rating on Unity Software with a target price of $52. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Wedbush keeps a Outperform rating on Unity Software with a target price of $50. * Showing optimism, an analyst from Macquarie upgrades its rating to Outperform with a revised price target of $50.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Unity Software with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.